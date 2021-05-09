Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) to post $0.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Lattice Semiconductor reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lattice Semiconductor.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $115.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.12 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 35,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total value of $1,653,145.83. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 53,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,865.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $1,778,020.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,786,710.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,617 shares of company stock worth $6,988,373 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 39,977 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 17.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 335,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,712,000 after acquiring an additional 49,393 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter.

LSCC traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,523,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $21.84 and a 1-year high of $58.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.31.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

