Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Announces Earnings Results

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:MNST traded down $3.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,011,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,237. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $63.38 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.13. The firm has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MNST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Sunday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.10.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Monster Beverage stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 70,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,669,000. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

