ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Releases Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) updated its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $20 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.04 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SOL. TheStreet downgraded shares of ReneSola from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of ReneSola in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of ReneSola in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Get ReneSola alerts:

NYSE:SOL traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,061,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,648,582. The company has a market capitalization of $576.83 million, a P/E ratio of -37.68 and a beta of 2.62. ReneSola has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.31.

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.