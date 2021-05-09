Nexo (NEXO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $8.81 Million

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 9th. One Nexo coin can now be purchased for $3.88 or 0.00006671 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nexo has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. Nexo has a total market cap of $2.17 billion and $8.81 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.70 or 0.00087260 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00020635 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00066237 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $458.48 or 0.00789110 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.55 or 0.00104217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,307.13 or 0.09134382 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Nexo Coin Profile

Nexo (CRYPTO:NEXO) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo . Nexo’s official website is nexo.io . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Nexo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

