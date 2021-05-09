Civic (CVC) Market Capitalization Reaches $387.45 Million

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Over the last seven days, Civic has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Civic has a market capitalization of $387.45 million and $63.93 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00000995 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.70 or 0.00087260 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00020635 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00066237 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $458.48 or 0.00789110 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.55 or 0.00104217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,307.13 or 0.09134382 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001735 BTC.

About Civic

Civic (CRYPTO:CVC) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 coins. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Civic is www.civic.com . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user. CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user). “

Civic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

