TitanSwap Price Hits $4.03 on Major Exchanges (TITAN)

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One TitanSwap coin can now be purchased for $4.03 or 0.00006929 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TitanSwap has traded up 74.8% against the U.S. dollar. TitanSwap has a market cap of $214.99 million and approximately $14.16 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.70 or 0.00087260 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00020635 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00066237 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.48 or 0.00789110 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.55 or 0.00104217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,307.13 or 0.09134382 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001735 BTC.

TitanSwap Coin Profile

TitanSwap (TITAN) is a coin. It was first traded on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

