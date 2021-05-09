Brokerages Anticipate Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $1.38. Sorrento Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 192.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to $6.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $3.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sorrento Therapeutics.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 698.01% and a negative return on equity of 314.06%. The company had revenue of $11.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SRNE shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

Shares of SRNE stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,990,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,205,810. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.86. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $19.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRNE. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 86.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.