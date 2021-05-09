Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Receives $13.65 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.65.

Several research firms recently commented on ZYNE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 595,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 189,103 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 16,919 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,814,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after buying an additional 923,303 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 129,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 64,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 674.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 125,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZYNE traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $4.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,578,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,331,800. The company has a market cap of $185.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average of $4.22. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $9.00.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It improves the lives of patients and their families living with severe, chronic health conditions, including Fragile X syndrome, autism spectrum disorder, 22q11.2 deletion syndrome, and a heterogeneous group of rare and ultra-rare epilepsies known as developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

