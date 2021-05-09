Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.35.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HUN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUN. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter worth $1,486,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 7.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. First American Bank bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth $498,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HUN traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $31.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,702,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,096. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.10. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $13.86 and a 12-month high of $31.87.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Huntsman will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

