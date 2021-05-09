Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.35.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HUN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,892,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,681,000 after purchasing an additional 856,885 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 16.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,210,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,571,000 after acquiring an additional 464,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,085,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,563,000 after acquiring an additional 282,295 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,737,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,823,000 after acquiring an additional 256,100 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth $52,453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUN stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,702,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,096. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. Huntsman has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $31.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

