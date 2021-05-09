$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.59. Compass Diversified reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Compass Diversified.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $474.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.45 million. Compass Diversified had a positive return on equity of 12.05% and a negative net margin of 1.23%.

CODI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.61 per share, for a total transaction of $94,440.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 19,400 shares in the company, valued at $458,034. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 26,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $634,343.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,685 shares of company stock worth $1,219,324. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CODI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CODI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.57. 137,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,129. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -54.22 and a beta of 1.77. Compass Diversified has a one year low of $14.58 and a one year high of $26.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.42 and a 200-day moving average of $21.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.24%.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

