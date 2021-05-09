Analysts Expect Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.39 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) will announce $43.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Insmed’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $41.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $47.30 million. Insmed reported sales of $42.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Insmed will report full year sales of $198.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $179.68 million to $213.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $316.14 million, with estimates ranging from $263.00 million to $373.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Insmed.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 79.58% and a negative net margin of 145.14%. Insmed’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Insmed from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.63.

INSM stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $32.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,006. Insmed has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $45.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 7.95 and a quick ratio of 7.43.

In related news, insider John Soriano sold 45,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $1,833,736.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,926.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $1,809,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,309,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,962 shares of company stock valued at $4,606,306 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Insmed during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Insmed during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Insmed by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Insmed during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Insmed by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

