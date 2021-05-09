Zacks: Brokerages Expect UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $301.94 Million

Analysts expect that UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) will report $301.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for UDR’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $296.82 million and the highest is $307.85 million. UDR reported sales of $305.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that UDR will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 4.83%.

UDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.91.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,001,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $1,821,200.00. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of UDR by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of UDR by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 122,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of UDR by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,584,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of UDR by 175.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 295,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,354,000 after purchasing an additional 188,146 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UDR stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.29. 1,393,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,870,974. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. UDR has a 52 week low of $29.34 and a 52 week high of $47.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 105.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 69.71%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

