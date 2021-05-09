GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.05.

Several research firms recently commented on GNMK. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.05 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, William Blair lowered GenMark Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

GNMK remained flat at $$24.04 during trading hours on Tuesday. GenMark Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $24.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.63 and a beta of 3.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.56.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. The business had revenue of $50.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Tyler Jensen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 214,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,721,134. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Gleeson sold 1,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $27,709.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 412,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,990,698.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,376 shares of company stock valued at $391,107. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 72.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 190,623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 79,794 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 334.0% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 43,402 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 33,402 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 216.6% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 620,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,063,000 after buying an additional 424,700 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, engages in the developing and commercializing molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

