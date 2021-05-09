Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 71.72% and a negative net margin of 88.81%.

NASDAQ DRNA traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.77. 941,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,418. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 1.33. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $32.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.28 and a 200-day moving average of $24.91.

Several research firms have commented on DRNA. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

In other news, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 8,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $215,031.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,676.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 4,431 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $114,585.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,585.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,546 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

