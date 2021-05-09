8X8 PROTOCOL Price Down 21.2% Over Last Week (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $1.89 million and $8,596.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded down 21.2% against the dollar. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000964 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000585 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001951 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002043 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

8X8 PROTOCOL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

