SAFE DEAL Trading Up 10% Over Last 7 Days (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for $6.53 or 0.00011241 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 10% higher against the dollar. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $3.23 million and $241,618.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00069137 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.49 or 0.00248793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003758 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $700.87 or 0.01206808 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00030698 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $447.25 or 0.00770108 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,171.60 or 1.00163607 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 522,136 coins and its circulating supply is 494,994 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

