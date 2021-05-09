Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

EVFM remained flat at $$1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday. 7,821,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,489,181. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average of $2.50. Evofem Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $6.87.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Evofem Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.07.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

