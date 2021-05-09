MetaMorph (METM) One Day Trading Volume Hits $19.00

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Over the last week, MetaMorph has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. MetaMorph has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $19.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetaMorph coin can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MetaMorph alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.40 or 0.00086786 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00020656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00066216 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $458.08 or 0.00788745 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.48 or 0.00104140 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,317.93 or 0.09156763 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001751 BTC.

MetaMorph Profile

MetaMorph (METM) is a coin. MetaMorph’s total supply is 362,949,997 coins and its circulating supply is 341,349,997 coins. The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMorph is a project that aims to facilitate the swap of different cryptocurrencies through a user-friendly exchange platform. The MetaMorph exchange platform offers the chance to store and swap coins securely through the user wallet without the need to share private keys. Other features of the platform are the portfolio charts, reports and private keys backup. The METM token is an Ethereum-based utility ERC20 token used to grant discounts on fees when transactions are performed within the MetaMorph platform. “

MetaMorph Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “METMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for MetaMorph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaMorph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.