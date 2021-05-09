WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Buys 322 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 10.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,323 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,092 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 20,193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 43.4% during the first quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 17,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.71.

COST stock opened at $384.32 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $293.84 and a 12 month high of $393.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $360.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.91. The stock has a market cap of $170.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.