Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Raises Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 48.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,221 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 18.8% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 43.7% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 30,019 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,581,000 after buying an additional 9,133 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% in the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 5,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 30.0% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 143 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,121 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,732,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $414.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $389.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $384.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $360.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.91. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $293.84 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The firm has a market cap of $170.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

