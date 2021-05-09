Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VFF shares. Roth Capital upped their price target on Village Farms International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Village Farms International from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James set a $26.00 price target on Village Farms International and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Village Farms International from $17.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of VFF stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.11. 2,044,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,617,900. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.31 and its 200-day moving average is $11.62. The company has a market cap of $902.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.16 and a beta of 4.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Village Farms International has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $20.32.

In other Village Farms International news, Director John R. Mclernon sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $106,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $812,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 369,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,282,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the third quarter worth about $143,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the third quarter worth about $113,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the fourth quarter worth about $4,783,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. 14.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

