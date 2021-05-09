Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.29-0.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $85-90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $82.81 million.Cambium Networks also updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $52.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambium Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Cambium Networks presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.67.

NASDAQ CMBM traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.61. The company had a trading volume of 402,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,774. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.97 and a 200 day moving average of $37.19. Cambium Networks has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $66.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $88.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Cambium Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cambium Networks will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Atul Bhatnagar sold 119,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $5,774,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 772,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,220,907.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Cumming sold 37,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $1,861,666.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,731,069.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,597 shares of company stock worth $8,550,605 in the last ninety days. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

