Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.36.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HALO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Benchmark increased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

NASDAQ HALO traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $47.57. The company had a trading volume of 870,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,541. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.41 and its 200-day moving average is $43.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.31 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 16.36, a current ratio of 18.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $121.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.75 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $2,127,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,983,658. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 18,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $839,422.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,924,607.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,013 shares of company stock valued at $6,949,126 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. FMR LLC raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,238,000 after buying an additional 127,379 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 15,320 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 19.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 71,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 11,509 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

