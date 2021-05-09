The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Middleby had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $758.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD traded up $3.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.83. 468,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,534. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.53. The Middleby has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $186.20.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. CL King upgraded The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Middleby from $150.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Middleby presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.67.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

