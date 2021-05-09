Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $191.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Healthcare Trust of America updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.730-1.790 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.73-1.79 EPS.

Shares of Healthcare Trust of America stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,636. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.53. Healthcare Trust of America has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $29.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.60 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

