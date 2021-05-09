Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.25-3.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.0-3.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.04 billion.Franchise Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.350- EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research increased their price target on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their price target on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Franchise Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.43.

NASDAQ FRG traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.41. 165,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,397. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Franchise Group has a 1-year low of $13.17 and a 1-year high of $41.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.86.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $621.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.82 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Franchise Group will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

