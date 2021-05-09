Brokerages Expect Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $48.96 Million

Brokerages expect Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) to announce $48.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $47.50 million to $50.10 million. Preferred Bank reported sales of $43.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full year sales of $196.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $190.80 million to $199.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $211.78 million, with estimates ranging from $202.20 million to $218.01 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 30.60%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley raised their target price on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

PFBC stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.18. The stock had a trading volume of 57,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.47. Preferred Bank has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $69.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.06%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Preferred Bank by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,198,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,935,000 after purchasing an additional 156,385 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in Preferred Bank by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 162,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Preferred Bank by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 14,915 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Preferred Bank by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Preferred Bank by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 26,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

