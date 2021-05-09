Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) Trading 87.3% Higher Over Last Week

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Over the last seven days, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded 87.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ether Kingdoms Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0128 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ether Kingdoms Token has a market capitalization of $99,443.78 and $125,378.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.46 or 0.00086813 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00020589 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00066732 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.87 or 0.00789454 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.67 or 0.00104371 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,337.01 or 0.09181861 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Coin Profile

IMP is a coin. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,775,016 coins. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ether Kingdoms Token is medium.com/@imptoken . The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official website is imps.me

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

