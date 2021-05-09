Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Posts Earnings Results

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.64, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $359.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.46 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4536.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Fulgent Genetics updated its FY 2021 guidance to 12.500-12.500 EPS and its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of Fulgent Genetics stock traded up $1.63 on Friday, hitting $74.64. 2,502,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,854,764. Fulgent Genetics has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $189.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 1.92.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FLGT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.83.

In related news, Director John C. Bolger sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total transaction of $342,865.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Jian Xie sold 62,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $6,364,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 345,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,463,111.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 45.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

