Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Receives $20.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.86.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OR shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $27.50 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.50 target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OR traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.49. 1,303,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,392. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -18.23, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $13.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $49.54 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 72.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.43%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

