SHIBA INU Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (SHIB)

SHIBA INU (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One SHIBA INU coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SHIBA INU has traded 763.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. SHIBA INU has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion and approximately $6.33 billion worth of SHIBA INU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SHIBA INU alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00068709 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.69 or 0.00249376 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $704.50 or 0.01214215 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003742 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00030757 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.53 or 0.00773039 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,814.91 or 0.99644040 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken . The Reddit community for SHIBA INU is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy . The official website for SHIBA INU is www.shiba.win

Buying and Selling SHIBA INU

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIBA INU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIBA INU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIBA INU using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SHIBUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SHIBA INU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIBA INU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.