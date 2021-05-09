Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Hits $0.0838 on Top Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 9th. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 567.6% against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0838 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $60.59 million and $299,172.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $748.77 or 0.01290504 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003012 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,862.06 or 0.98001788 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000488 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 51% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 722,653,950 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

