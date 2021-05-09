$12.33 Million in Sales Expected for Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) to announce sales of $12.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.28 million to $12.38 million. Edap Tms reported sales of $8.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full-year sales of $62.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $60.27 million to $65.84 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $77.76 million, with estimates ranging from $72.30 million to $84.86 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Edap Tms.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). Edap Tms had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EDAP. B. Riley increased their price objective on Edap Tms from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Edap Tms from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDAP. Fosun International Ltd increased its position in Edap Tms by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 194,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 16,825 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Edap Tms by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edap Tms during the fourth quarter worth $523,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Edap Tms by 157.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 34,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Edap Tms during the fourth quarter worth $302,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDAP traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $6.69. 297,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,478. Edap Tms has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.22 and its 200-day moving average is $6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.11 million, a PE ratio of -111.50 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU); Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL); and Distribution.

