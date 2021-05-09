Hengehold Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter worth $242,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 16,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in AbbVie by 253.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 21,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,661.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,251 shares of company stock worth $21,981,948 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.94.

ABBV stock opened at $115.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.43. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $116.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $204.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.17%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

