Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 71.72% and a negative net margin of 88.81%.

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.77. 941,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,418. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.28 and its 200 day moving average is $24.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 1.33. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $32.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Truist increased their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.44.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,517 shares in the company, valued at $977,027. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 8,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total transaction of $251,687.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,222.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,546. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

