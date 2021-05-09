Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.60.

Several brokerages have commented on BAH. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.11. 609,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,713. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $68.34 and a 12 month high of $100.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 39,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 964,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,067,000 after buying an additional 23,878 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,819,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,454,000 after acquiring an additional 230,042 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth $1,401,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

