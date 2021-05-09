Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.63.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXE. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Extendicare in a research note on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$7.00 price target (up from C$6.50) on shares of Extendicare in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

EXE traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.84. 140,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,750. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$701.99 million and a P/E ratio of 13.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.45. Extendicare has a 52-week low of C$5.00 and a 52-week high of C$7.93.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$307.74 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Extendicare will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Extendicare’s payout ratio is currently 80.13%.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

