Brokerages Set REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Target Price at $14.57

Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of REV Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on REV Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on REV Group from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of REV Group from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NYSE REVG traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $18.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,088. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.99 and a 200-day moving average of $12.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.37 and a beta of 2.67. REV Group has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $554.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.75 million. REV Group had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. REV Group’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that REV Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other REV Group news, CEO Rodney M. Rushing purchased 16,750 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $301,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 948,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,062,930.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of REV Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in REV Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in REV Group by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in REV Group by 63.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of REV Group by 321.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

