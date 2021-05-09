Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Paragon Capital Management LLC

Paragon Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,304 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 5.3% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Harrington Investments INC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 5,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.0% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 143 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,121 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 216.6% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 9,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $384.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $361.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $293.84 and a 12 month high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

Several analysts have commented on COST shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.71.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

