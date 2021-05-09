Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 320.44% and a negative return on equity of 164.96%.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,771,521. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.77. The company has a market cap of $661.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.09.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LXRX. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Gabelli cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, G.Research cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

In other Lexicon Pharmaceuticals news, VP James F. Tessmer sold 22,912 shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $158,551.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 71,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,620.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain; and LX2761.

