Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) Announces Earnings Results

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Select Interior Concepts had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 0.61%.

Shares of NASDAQ SIC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.93. 62,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,411. Select Interior Concepts has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $10.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.79 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day moving average of $7.85.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Select Interior Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. B. Riley boosted their target price on Select Interior Concepts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

