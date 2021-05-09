Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Papa John’s International’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of PZZA stock traded down $1.54 on Friday, hitting $99.35. The stock had a trading volume of 601,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,168. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.28 and a 200 day moving average of $89.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. Papa John’s International has a 12-month low of $71.35 and a 12-month high of $110.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Papa John’s International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

