Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.26-0.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $112-116 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $114.00 million.Natus Medical also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.110-1.260 EPS.

NTUS traded up $1.07 on Friday, reaching $26.62. The stock had a trading volume of 132,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,915. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.19 and a 200-day moving average of $23.68. Natus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $28.88. The company has a market capitalization of $907.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $114.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Natus Medical will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natus Medical from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

