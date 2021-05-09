Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 129.80% and a negative net margin of 1,682.55%.

Shares of NASDAQ NBRV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.47. 981,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,844,457. Nabriva Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NBRV. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI).

