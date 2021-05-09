Nuco.cloud Market Cap Achieves $1.45 Million (NCDT)

Nuco.cloud (CURRENCY:NCDT) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 9th. During the last seven days, Nuco.cloud has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. Nuco.cloud has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $2,445.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nuco.cloud coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nuco.cloud alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00068618 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.63 or 0.00247997 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003756 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $702.64 or 0.01213241 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00030943 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.84 or 0.00778461 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,955.06 or 1.00070883 BTC.

About Nuco.cloud

Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,513,196 coins. Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @CloudNuco . Nuco.cloud’s official message board is nuco.cloud/news . The official website for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud

Nuco.cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuco.cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuco.cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nuco.cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NCDTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Nuco.cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nuco.cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.