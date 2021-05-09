Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Receives $37.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.00.

HLMAF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Halma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Halma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLMAF traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.75. 977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,458. Halma has a one year low of $25.55 and a one year high of $36.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.31. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.34 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

