FLO Price Down 0.9% Over Last Week (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 9th. One FLO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0852 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FLO has a total market capitalization of $12.97 million and approximately $68,205.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FLO has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001663 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000328 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000164 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About FLO

FLO (FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

