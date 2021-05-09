Brokerages Expect CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) to Announce -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) will announce earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for CareCloud’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is ($0.31). CareCloud posted earnings per share of ($0.65) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 81.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that CareCloud will report full year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.97). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CareCloud.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. CareCloud had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTBC. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareCloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Maxim Group began coverage on CareCloud in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. CareCloud has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.94.

NASDAQ:MTBC traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.16. The stock had a trading volume of 85,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,057. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.38. CareCloud has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $13.40.

In other CareCloud news, CFO Bill Korn sold 12,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $348,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,800 shares in the company, valued at $323,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne Busquet sold 50,000 shares of CareCloud stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $436,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,450.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,180 shares of company stock worth $964,287 over the last three months. Insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in CareCloud by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 240,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of CareCloud by 142.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 27,795 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in CareCloud by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CareCloud by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CareCloud in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

