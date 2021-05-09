Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $31.45-31.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $29.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.39-3.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.38 billion.Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 31.450-31.900 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,077.86.

NYSE MTD traded down $20.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,278.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,335. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 53.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,229.23 and a 200 day moving average of $1,164.95. Mettler-Toledo International has a one year low of $661.32 and a one year high of $1,339.38.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.95. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $804.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,202.28, for a total value of $7,213,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,979,814.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,218.00, for a total value of $45,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $18,886,523 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

